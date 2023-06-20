12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EBET EBET stock moved upwards by 67.0% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Smart Share Glb EM shares rose 10.53% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Selina Hospitality SLNA shares rose 9.61% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.4 million.

AYRO AYRO stock increased by 8.31% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

Denny's DENN shares increased by 7.09% to $12.74. The company's market cap stands at $714.2 million.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock increased by 6.79% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.

Losers

Faraday Future FFIE stock declined by 35.3% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.7 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 8.83% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS shares declined by 8.46% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Xcel Brands XELB stock fell 6.31% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares decreased by 4.94% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

Beachbody Co BODY stock decreased by 4.84% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $159.6 million.

