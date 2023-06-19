12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

voxeljet VJET stock increased by 11.8% to $2.27 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, voxeljet's trading volume reached 197.6K shares. This is 1100.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock increased by 10.9% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.

Innovate VATE stock increased by 8.21% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares increased by 6.38% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 5.03% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $225.3 million.

View VIEW stock increased by 4.91% to $0.14. At the close, View's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 127.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

Losers

Sarcos Technology STRC shares decreased by 12.6% to $0.43 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 81.1K shares come close, making up 20.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock declined by 10.91% to $3.92. This security traded at a volume of 63.5K shares come close, making up 147.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.9 million.

374Water SCWO shares declined by 9.95% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.4 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares declined by 9.68% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.6 million.

Beam Glb BEEM stock decreased by 7.25% to $9.22. At the close, Beam Glb's trading volume reached 110.7K shares. This is 66.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.

Nocera NCRA shares declined by 4.38% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

