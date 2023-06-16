11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.76 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

PlayAGS AGS stock increased by 5.29% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $211.1 million.

QuantaSing Group QSG stock increased by 4.77% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million.

Cango CANG shares increased by 4.34% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares increased by 4.04% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 million.

Losers

E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 8.8% to $0.15 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 243.9K shares. This is 13.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Faraday Future FFIE stock decreased by 5.39% to $0.43. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.8 million shares, which is 14.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $544.6 million.

Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 4.8% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock decreased by 3.6% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS stock decreased by 3.53% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Beachbody Co BODY shares decreased by 3.44% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $162.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.