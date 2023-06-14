11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $1.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock rose 7.38% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

GigaCloud Tech GCT shares rose 6.53% to $7.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.5 million.

Worksport WKSP stock rose 5.79% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock increased by 5.27% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.

Losers

Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 7.6% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

Interactive Strength TRNR stock decreased by 7.28% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock fell 4.67% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Nephros NEPH shares decreased by 4.63% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.

Rave Restaurant Gr RAVE shares declined by 4.52% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

