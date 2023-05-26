ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Marvell Tech MRVL stock rose 17.4% to $58.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile JG stock increased by 15.9% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares moved upwards by 15.54% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million.
  • Alarum Technologies ALAR stock increased by 13.88% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock rose 11.52% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Workday WDAY shares increased by 10.21% to $216.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Nano Labs NA shares declined by 14.7% to $2.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares declined by 9.49% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • WeTrade Group WETG stock declined by 6.98% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG stock decreased by 6.9% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • ICZOOM Group IZM shares decreased by 6.52% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares decreased by 5.79% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

