12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2023 5:39 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • GSI Technology GSIT stock moved upwards by 16.1% to $5.91 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 9.2 million shares come close, making up 7460.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.8 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock increased by 12.25% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • Nano Labs NA stock increased by 10.18% to $1.19. Nano Labs's trading volume hit 83.9K shares by close, accounting for 267.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
  • Telos TLS stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $168.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Inpixon INPX stock increased by 6.14% to $0.21. At the close, Inpixon's trading volume reached 835.8K shares. This is 13.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Boxlight BOXL stock rose 5.5% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 9.4% to $3.26 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ICZOOM Group IZM stock declined by 6.59% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • FOXO Technologies FOXO stock fell 5.43% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock declined by 4.08% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares fell 3.81% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 241.0K shares come close, making up 24.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • CXApp CXAI shares declined by 3.63% to $8.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 51.9K, accounting for 0.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

