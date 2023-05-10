ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2023 5:39 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Polar Power POLA shares increased by 49.5% to $1.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 380.9K shares come close, making up 1550.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • DXP Enterprises DXPE shares rose 8.59% to $25.64. The company's market cap stands at $445.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • NEXTracker NXT shares moved upwards by 8.33% to $36.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Caravelle International CACO shares rose 7.6% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $52.1 million.
  • GEE Group JOB shares rose 7.43% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • iSun ISUN stock rose 7.33% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 27.0% to $5.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 817.7K shares come close, making up 26.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock decreased by 21.45% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Desktop Metal DM shares fell 8.43% to $1.74. At the close, Desktop Metal's trading volume reached 161.4K shares. This is 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $558.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock fell 8.0% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Xos XOS stock fell 7.65% to $0.5. Trading volume for this security closed at 144.7K, accounting for 44.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock decreased by 7.17% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

