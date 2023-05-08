12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Greenland Technologies GTEC stock moved upwards by 31.8% to $1.58 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 3831.0% of Greenland Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.

Innodata INOD stock rose 28.4% to $7.91. Innodata's stock is trading at a volume of 561.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 387.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.9 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock increased by 21.1% to $5.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.9K shares, making up 123.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Ideanomics IDEX stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $0.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 172.1 million, which is 297.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock increased by 16.63% to $0.76. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 353.2K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

Shapeways Holdings SHPW stock increased by 15.44% to $0.43. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 709.9% of Shapeways Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Losers

Urban-gro UGRO stock declined by 10.0% to $1.84 during Monday's regular session. Urban-gro's stock is trading at a volume of 129.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 179.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

Freightos CRGO shares fell 9.64% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $106.7 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG stock fell 8.89% to $1.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 120.1K shares, making up 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

QualTek Services QTEK shares declined by 8.66% to $0.21. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.3K shares, making up 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

EHang Holdings EH stock declined by 8.6% to $10.21. As of 13:30 EST, EHang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 139.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $616.6 million.

Griffon GFF shares decreased by 7.7% to $29.63. Griffon's stock is trading at a volume of 421.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

