12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares increased by 16.6% to $5.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 230.1% of AST SpaceMobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $371.9 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares rose 14.23% to $0.17. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 201.9% of Mobiquity Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

IDW Media Holdings IDW stock increased by 14.12% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Spark Networks LOV stock rose 11.11% to $0.9. Spark Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 845.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1191.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

Loop Media LPTV stock rose 10.9% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million.

stock rose 10.9% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $309.5 million. Charge Enterprises CRGE shares increased by 10.28% to $1.18. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 455.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.1 million.

Losers

Brera Holdings BREA stock declined by 12.9% to $2.71 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

Urban One UONE stock declined by 12.44% to $6.62. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 132.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 331.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.2 million.

Activision Blizzard ATVI shares declined by 11.06% to $77.15. As of 13:30 EST, Activision Blizzard's stock is trading at a volume of 42.9 million, which is 636.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 billion.

MediaAlpha MAX shares decreased by 10.29% to $8.11. The current volume of 262.2K shares is 129.4% of MediaAlpha's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $359.0 million.

Super League Gaming SLGG stock declined by 10.12% to $0.47. Trading volume for Super League Gaming's stock is 204.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 24.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock declined by 8.97% to $0.23. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 29.3% of National CineMedia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

