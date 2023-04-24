10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares rose 19.9% to $0.3 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 335.0% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

shares rose 19.9% to $0.3 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 335.0% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO stock increased by 18.72% to $0.83. The current volume of 33.6 million shares is 23506.4% of Tempo Automation Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

stock increased by 18.72% to $0.83. The current volume of 33.6 million shares is 23506.4% of Tempo Automation Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. Tingo Group TIO stock rose 11.49% to $1.94. Tingo Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 219.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.6 million.

stock rose 11.49% to $1.94. Tingo Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 219.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $317.6 million. Valens Semiconductor VLN shares rose 7.57% to $2.84. The current volume of 477.1K shares is 94.2% of Valens Semiconductor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $290.7 million.

Losers

Presto Automation PRST stock decreased by 23.8% to $2.75 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 92.7% of Presto Automation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.2 million.

stock decreased by 23.8% to $2.75 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 92.7% of Presto Automation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.2 million. CXApp CXAI stock declined by 18.84% to $6.55. CXApp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.

stock declined by 18.84% to $6.55. CXApp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 17.76% to $0.07. The current volume of 32.6 million shares is 184.8% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

stock fell 17.76% to $0.07. The current volume of 32.6 million shares is 184.8% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 16.24% to $0.46. As of 13:30 EST, FOXO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 550.8K, which is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

stock declined by 16.24% to $0.46. As of 13:30 EST, FOXO Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 550.8K, which is 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. SAI.TECH Global SAI stock decreased by 14.14% to $2.49. As of 13:30 EST, SAI.TECH Global's stock is trading at a volume of 217.1K, which is 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million.

stock decreased by 14.14% to $2.49. As of 13:30 EST, SAI.TECH Global's stock is trading at a volume of 217.1K, which is 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.1 million. Rackspace Tech RXT stock decreased by 14.05% to $1.53. Trading volume for Rackspace Tech's stock is 2.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 141.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.