ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares moved upwards by 11.7% to $0.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock increased by 10.78% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL stock rose 7.52% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Skillz SKLZ stock rose 5.87% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $245.9 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares moved upwards by 5.13% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.

Losers

  • AMC Enter Hldgs APE shares decreased by 12.3% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares decreased by 5.06% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 4.67% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.8 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares fell 3.65% to $5.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Baosheng Media Gr BAOS shares declined by 3.29% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Travelzoo TZOO shares declined by 3.26% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved