Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares increased by 18.74% to $3.23 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 720.1K shares is 617.4% of Heritage Insurance Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 4.98% to $19.3 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 357, which is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

