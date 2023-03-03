12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bullfrog AI Hldgs BFRG stock increased by 47.6% to $4.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares moved upwards by 31.71% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Ardelyx ARDX shares rose 17.3% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $673.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares rose 16.24% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

Milestone Scientific MLSS shares rose 13.92% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.

Conformis CFMS stock increased by 10.46% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Praxis Precision Medicine PRAX shares decreased by 43.8% to $1.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.9 million.

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares decreased by 16.58% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.

OncoSec Medical ONCS shares decreased by 15.17% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Biophytis BPTS stock decreased by 15.14% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Lucira Health LHDX stock decreased by 14.02% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Biomerica BMRA shares declined by 8.64% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

