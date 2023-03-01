12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nerdy NRDY shares moved upwards by 28.3% to $3.22 during Wednesday's regular session. Nerdy's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 732.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares increased by 25.26% to $10.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 594.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Duolingo DUOL stock moved upwards by 20.23% to $109.16. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 291.6% of Duolingo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares increased by 15.21% to $0.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 191.8K, which is 60.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares increased by 15.08% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 732.1K, which is 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 11.88% to $0.2. Trading volume for E-Home Household Service's stock is 3.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 233.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

Losers

Xometry XMTR shares decreased by 42.6% to $17.45 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 495.0% of Xometry's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

National Vision Holdings EYE shares fell 35.82% to $23.98. Trading volume for National Vision Holdings's stock is 7.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1460.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 18.73% to $1.72. Qurate Retail's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 122.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

BT Brands BTBD stock declined by 17.15% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Genius Gr GNS shares declined by 17.09% to $2.96. Trading volume for Genius Gr's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.

Rivian Automotive RIVN shares fell 16.46% to $16.12. Rivian Automotive's stock is trading at a volume of 55.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 244.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

