12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BTCS BTCS stock increased by 8.6% to $1.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.

Duos Technologies Group DUOT stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Eastman Kodak KODK stock rose 5.97% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $308.4 million.

Infobird Co IFBD stock rose 5.67% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares increased by 5.26% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 million.

Losers

Bit Origin BTOG shares declined by 8.7% to $0.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Verb Tech VERB shares declined by 7.33% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares declined by 6.49% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.

Remitly Global RELY stock declined by 6.47% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

Minim MINM stock declined by 6.39% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Akerna KERN stock fell 5.65% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.