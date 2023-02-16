12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

HubSpot HUBS shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $408.65 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.2K shares, which is 20.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $408.65 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 145.2K shares, which is 20.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. PDF Solutions PDFS shares rose 6.55% to $36.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares rose 6.55% to $36.25. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Saverone 2014 SVRE stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock rose 5.88% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.0 million.

stock rose 5.88% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.0 million. BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 5.81% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.

stock increased by 5.81% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. BTCS BTCS stock rose 5.45% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

Losers

DZS DZSI shares decreased by 7.3% to $11.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 7.3% to $11.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $344.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Cognex CGNX shares fell 6.44% to $51.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares fell 6.44% to $51.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock fell 5.65% to $9.69. The company's market cap stands at $428.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 5.65% to $9.69. The company's market cap stands at $428.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Cepton CPTN shares declined by 4.07% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.7 million.

shares declined by 4.07% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.7 million. Dropbox DBX stock decreased by 3.18% to $23.2. This security traded at a volume of 58.7K shares come close, making up 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 3.18% to $23.2. This security traded at a volume of 58.7K shares come close, making up 2.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock decreased by 2.88% to $14.51. The company's market cap stands at $634.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.