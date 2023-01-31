12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 49.2% to $1.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.8 million shares, which is 97.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock moved upwards by 17.46% to $1.95. This security traded at a volume of 154.4K shares come close, making up 134.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

Evoke Pharma EVOK shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

OKYO Pharma OKYO stock increased by 7.14% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.7 million.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD stock rose 6.37% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.2 million.

MEI Pharma MEIP stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $0.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 114.3K shares, which is 9.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

Losers

Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares fell 9.5% to $6.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $541.4 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares declined by 9.15% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.

Imunon IMNN stock declined by 6.44% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

SINTX Technologies SINT stock declined by 6.15% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

LumiraDx LMDX shares fell 5.95% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.5 million.

Varex Imaging VREX stock declined by 5.78% to $20.25. The company's market cap stands at $811.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

