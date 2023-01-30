12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 6.1% to $0.47 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

shares increased by 6.1% to $0.47 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. Aspen Gr ASPU stock increased by 6.01% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

stock increased by 6.01% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Inspirato ISPO stock increased by 5.17% to $1.22. At the close, Inspirato's trading volume reached 101.6K shares. This is 49.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million.

stock increased by 5.17% to $1.22. At the close, Inspirato's trading volume reached 101.6K shares. This is 49.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares rose 5.12% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

shares rose 5.12% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. iMedia Brands IMBI shares rose 5.0% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

shares rose 5.0% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.99% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.

Losers

Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 5.0% to $0.31 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

shares declined by 5.0% to $0.31 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. XWELL XWEL stock declined by 3.04% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

stock declined by 3.04% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million. Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares fell 2.94% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.0K, accounting for 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.

shares fell 2.94% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 87.0K, accounting for 41.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million. BARK BARK stock declined by 2.55% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.5 million.

stock declined by 2.55% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $338.5 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 2.31% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.

shares decreased by 2.31% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. Envirotech Vehicles EVTV stock declined by 1.81% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.