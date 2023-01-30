12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Symbotic SYM stock rose 7.2% to $14.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $860.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Energous WATT shares increased by 5.59% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $24.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $343.2 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.

Losers

Sterling Check STER shares declined by 3.5% to $13.17 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 3.17% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 2.72% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 43.0 million shares come close, making up 82.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares decreased by 2.57% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares fell 2.46% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.

LiqTech Intl LIQT shares decreased by 2.0% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.