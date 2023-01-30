ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 30, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Symbotic SYM stock rose 7.2% to $14.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $860.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Energous WATT shares increased by 5.59% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock moved upwards by 4.92% to $24.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $2.24. The company's market cap stands at $343.2 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $58.1 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.3 million.

Losers

  • Sterling Check STER shares declined by 3.5% to $13.17 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 3.17% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares fell 2.72% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 43.0 million shares come close, making up 82.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares decreased by 2.57% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares fell 2.46% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
  • LiqTech Intl LIQT shares decreased by 2.0% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved