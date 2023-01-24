12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Axcella Health AXLA shares rose 64.0% to $0.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

shares rose 64.0% to $0.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. Baudax Bio BXRX stock increased by 30.15% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

stock increased by 30.15% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock increased by 26.01% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

stock increased by 26.01% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares increased by 22.33% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

shares increased by 22.33% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares rose 16.98% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

shares rose 16.98% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. Genetic Technologies GENE shares moved upwards by 12.8% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

LogicMark LGMK shares fell 35.9% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

shares fell 35.9% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares decreased by 17.59% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

shares decreased by 17.59% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Rockwell Medical RMTI stock declined by 14.29% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

stock declined by 14.29% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock decreased by 11.02% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

stock decreased by 11.02% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. electroCore ECOR shares fell 8.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.

shares fell 8.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock fell 8.25% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.