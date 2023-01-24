ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Axcella Health AXLA shares rose 64.0% to $0.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock increased by 30.15% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock increased by 26.01% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares increased by 22.33% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares rose 16.98% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE shares moved upwards by 12.8% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Losers

  • LogicMark LGMK shares fell 35.9% to $0.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares decreased by 17.59% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock declined by 14.29% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock decreased by 11.02% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • electroCore ECOR shares fell 8.7% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma SBFM stock fell 8.25% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

