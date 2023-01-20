ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • CuriosityStream CURI shares increased by 11.1% to $1.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.0 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 8.44% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares moved upwards by 8.24% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • Netflix NFLX shares moved upwards by 7.13% to $338.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares increased by 6.32% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • The9 NCTY stock rose 5.51% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

Losers

  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares declined by 5.4% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares fell 5.11% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock decreased by 4.94% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock decreased by 4.72% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $153.8 million.
  • comScore SCOR shares declined by 4.54% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock declined by 3.43% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

