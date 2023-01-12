12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 8.4% to $1.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.

XWELL XWEL shares increased by 5.02% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

Potbelly PBPB shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $211.7 million.

Lands' End LE shares rose 4.94% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.3 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $5.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.9 million, accounting for 125.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares moved upwards by 3.82% to $0.51. This security traded at a volume of 52.9K shares come close, making up 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

Party City Holdco PRTY stock declined by 6.2% to $0.39 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 12.4 million shares. This is 98.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.

Nautilus NLS shares declined by 6.05% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

Beachbody Co BODY stock declined by 5.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $224.8 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 4.67% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock declined by 4.63% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares declined by 3.97% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.