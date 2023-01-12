ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 8.4% to $1.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • XWELL XWEL shares increased by 5.02% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • Potbelly PBPB shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $211.7 million.
  • Lands' End LE shares rose 4.94% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.3 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 4.38% to $5.47. Trading volume for this security closed at 23.9 million, accounting for 125.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $641.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares moved upwards by 3.82% to $0.51. This security traded at a volume of 52.9K shares come close, making up 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock declined by 6.2% to $0.39 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Party City Holdco's trading volume reached 12.4 million shares. This is 98.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
  • Nautilus NLS shares declined by 6.05% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock declined by 5.0% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $224.8 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 4.67% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA stock declined by 4.63% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares declined by 3.97% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

