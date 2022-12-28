ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Quotient QTNT stock rose 35.8% to $0.33 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 143.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX shares moved upwards by 14.34% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • OncoCyte OCX stock increased by 12.66% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Sharecare SHCR stock rose 11.46% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $618.6 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares rose 10.38% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock fell 14.3% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock decreased by 13.51% to $0.21. At the close, Rubius Therapeutics's trading volume reached 70.3K shares. This is 9.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock decreased by 11.48% to $0.54. At the close, TransCode Therapeutics's trading volume reached 92.8K shares. This is 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares decreased by 8.52% to $0.25. At the close, Minerva Surgical's trading volume reached 9.0 million shares. This is 3802.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF shares declined by 6.4% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares declined by 6.09% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved