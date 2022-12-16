12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $0.46 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Bird Glb BRDS shares increased by 20.13% to $0.18. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.9K shares, which is 3.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

Agrify AGFY shares increased by 19.6% to $0.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 96.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Satellogic SATL shares increased by 11.18% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.6 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG shares moved upwards by 6.76% to $0.87. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 143.2K shares, which is 21.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.

OceanPal OP stock rose 5.03% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Losers

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares decreased by 5.8% to $0.8 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.3K shares, which is 16.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN shares fell 4.79% to $1.79. At the close, Hyzon Motors's trading volume reached 97.4K shares. This is 9.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $446.4 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR stock fell 3.92% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares fell 3.68% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $200.7 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS shares declined by 3.38% to $0.08. At the close, ComSovereign Holding's trading volume reached 25.4 million shares. This is 40.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Symbotic SYM shares fell 3.17% to $11.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.0 million.

