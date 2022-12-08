12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares increased by 21.5% to $0.14 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.0 million, accounting for 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.7 million.

DocuSign DOCU stock increased by 15.42% to $50.5. At the close, DocuSign's trading volume reached 2.5 million shares. This is 47.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

ForgeRock FORG shares increased by 8.6% to $23.34. ForgeRock's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 66.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Upland Software UPLD stock moved upwards by 7.04% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.5 million.

Comtech Telecom CMTL stock rose 6.32% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $397.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Sonic Foundry SOFO stock moved upwards by 5.86% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Losers

Avnet AVT stock fell 6.9% to $40.39 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.

Paysafe PSFE shares fell 5.71% to $1.32. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.7K shares, which is 1.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $960.1 million.

ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock declined by 5.33% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Core Scientific CORZ shares declined by 4.63% to $0.12. Core Scientific's trading volume hit 53.1K shares by close, accounting for 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

Expensify EXFY shares fell 4.27% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.3 million.

Freshworks FRSH stock declined by 3.43% to $14.37. This security traded at a volume of 50.2K shares come close, making up 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

