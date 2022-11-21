What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 5.98% to $169.42. Possible catalysts include COVID-19 cases in China, weakness in growth stocks, headlines of a recent recall due to tail light issues and continued concerns over Elon Musk's Twitter responsibilities.

Chaoyang, which is Beijing's most populous district, has asked residents to stay at home on Monday, extending a call from the weekend as the city's COVID-19 case numbers rose. The country's first COVID-related death in Beijing also spurred worries of more severe restrictions, according to Bloomberg.

Amid a flurry of headlines in November, Tesla bull and Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who has been highly critical of Elon Musk’s Twitter buy, said earlier this month he is removing the electric vehicle maker from the firm’s “Best Ideas” list.

Tesla investors will likely face a very nervous few months ahead, as they are the ones taking a hit from Musk’s “Twitter antics,” the analyst said...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA has a 52-week high of $402.67 and a 52-week low of $168.52.