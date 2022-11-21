Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock increased by 5.88% to $1.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 307.4K, which is 213.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares rose 3.26% to $0.75. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6K shares, making up 24.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

BRP Group BRP shares increased by 3.19% to $28.78. As of 12:40 EST, BRP Group's stock is trading at a volume of 80.7K, which is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Stewart Information Servs STC shares moved upwards by 2.67% to $41.8. The current volume of 48.6K shares is 32.4% of Stewart Information Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Hagerty HGTY shares increased by 2.17% to $8.94. As of 12:40 EST, Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2K, which is 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.8 million.

Global Indemnity Group GBLI shares increased by 2.08% to $24.0. Trading volume for Global Indemnity Group's stock is 3.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.7 million.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 6.69% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 68.2K shares, making up 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares decreased by 6.36% to $0.32. As of 12:40 EST, United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 242.4K, which is 248.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 6.13% to $0.91. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 44.9K, which is 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 5.97% to $3.08. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 183.2K, which is 23.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million.

Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 5.22% to $1.09. The current volume of 7.1K shares is 6.2% of Marpai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 5.15% to $0.66. The current volume of 193.0K shares is 6.0% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.