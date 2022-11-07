ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 7, 2022 1:28 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • ACM Research ACMR shares increased by 28.9% to $8.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, ACM Research's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 137.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 26.47% to $7.07. Trading volume for Arqit Quantum's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 383.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $862.0 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 18.37% to $3.07. Ascent Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 286.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 186.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.
  • Phunware PHUN stock increased by 15.41% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 16.9 million, which is 846.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.
  • GDS Holdings GDS stock moved upwards by 13.68% to $10.88. As of 12:32 EST, GDS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 196.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • NAPCO Security Techs NSSC shares increased by 12.63% to $27.81. NAPCO Security Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 337.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 157.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock decreased by 28.6% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session.
  • WeTrade Group WETG shares fell 21.53% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 90.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.3 million.
  • Cemtrex CETXP shares fell 20.57% to $0.49.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares fell 16.67% to $2.2.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares fell 15.07% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 499.2K, which is 111.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $302.3 million.
  • Cepton CPTN shares declined by 13.68% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 245.3K, which is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers