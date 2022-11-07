12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

ACM Research ACMR shares increased by 28.9% to $8.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, ACM Research's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 137.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 26.47% to $7.07. Trading volume for Arqit Quantum's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 383.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $862.0 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares rose 18.37% to $3.07. Ascent Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 286.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 186.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.0 million.

Phunware PHUN stock increased by 15.41% to $1.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 16.9 million, which is 846.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million.

GDS Holdings GDS stock moved upwards by 13.68% to $10.88. As of 12:32 EST, GDS Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 196.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

NAPCO Security Techs NSSC shares increased by 12.63% to $27.81. NAPCO Security Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 337.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 157.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock decreased by 28.6% to $1.35 during Monday's regular session.

WeTrade Group WETG shares fell 21.53% to $1.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.1 million, which is 90.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.3 million.

Cemtrex CETXP shares fell 20.57% to $0.49.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares fell 16.67% to $2.2.

OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares fell 15.07% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 499.2K, which is 111.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $302.3 million.

Cepton CPTN shares declined by 13.68% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 245.3K, which is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.0 million.

