What's Going On With Meta Platforms Shares

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower by 6.43% to $92.82 and near session lows Monday afternoon on continued weakness following the company's recent earnings report. The weakness is also possibly amid recent Instagram account issues and platform outages.

The company's Instagram platform is facing a partial outage on Monday in some parts of the world, Downdetector reported Monday. Users have also complained and said their accounts have been mysteriously suspended without proper warning...Read More

What Happened?

Meta Platforms last week reported third-quarter revenue of $27.71 billion, a 4% decline year-over-year. The revenue came in ahead of a Street estimate of $27.53 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the third quarter, which came in shy of the $1.91 target from analysts...Read More

Here’s what analysts are saying about the company’s growth and high spending on the metaverse sector.

Meta Platforms has a 52-week high of $353.83 and a 52-week low of $92.82.