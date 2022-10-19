ñol

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 6:23 PM | 2 min read
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • NVE NVEC shares increased by 18.1% to $56.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI shares moved upwards by 12.43% to $62.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares rose 7.65% to $0.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 51.5K shares, which is 6.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock moved upwards by 5.92% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares increased by 5.19% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
  • Minim MINM shares rose 4.98% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY stock decreased by 11.9% to $0.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
  • Rubicon Technologies RBT shares decreased by 6.57% to $1.85. At the close, Rubicon Technologies's trading volume reached 53.7K shares. This is 21.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.6 million.
  • Quantum QMCO shares declined by 2.59% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million.
  • Hewlett Packard HPE shares fell 2.5% to $12.5. At the close, Hewlett Packard's trading volume reached 230.8K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares decreased by 2.32% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

