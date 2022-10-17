12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares increased by 10.8% to $0.39 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock increased by 7.13% to $0.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.5 million, accounting for 3899.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares decreased by 19.8% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares decreased by 6.72% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.