12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 17, 2022 5:51 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares increased by 10.8% to $0.39 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 9.57% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX shares moved upwards by 8.76% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock rose 8.69% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock increased by 7.13% to $0.96. Trading volume for this security closed at 12.5 million, accounting for 3899.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares decreased by 19.8% to $0.61 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB shares declined by 16.13% to $0.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Conformis CFMS stock fell 8.63% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Akili AKLI stock fell 8.34% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.8 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 6.8% to $0.28. Nuwellis's trading volume hit 95.8K shares by close, accounting for 2.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Poseida Therapeutics PSTX shares decreased by 6.72% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

