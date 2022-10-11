ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 31.0% to $2.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • Wilhelmina International WHLM shares moved upwards by 23.37% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares rose 15.02% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 11.94% to $13.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 9.8% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.8 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 7.16% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Losers

  • SunPower SPWR shares decreased by 7.0% to $19.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Romeo Power RMO shares fell 6.5% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • AZZ AZZ shares fell 6.46% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $904.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 6.45% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 5.55% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.
  • Norfolk Southern NSC stock decreased by 5.22% to $201.17. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers