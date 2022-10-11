12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Laser Photonics LASE shares rose 31.0% to $2.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.

Wilhelmina International WHLM shares moved upwards by 23.37% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

Joby Aviation JOBY shares rose 15.02% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 11.94% to $13.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.

Berkshire Grey BGRY stock rose 9.8% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.8 million.

Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 7.16% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Losers

SunPower SPWR shares decreased by 7.0% to $19.96 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

Romeo Power RMO shares fell 6.5% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.

AZZ AZZ shares fell 6.46% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $904.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 6.45% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 5.55% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million.

Norfolk Southern NSC stock decreased by 5.22% to $201.17. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 billion.

