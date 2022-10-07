ñol

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 2:26 PM | 3 min read
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Minim MINM stock rose 36.8% to $0.29 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 17.4 million shares is 5452.9% of Minim's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock rose 20.62% to $16.73. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 6.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 562.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Adeia ADEA stock increased by 6.8% to $9.42. Trading volume for Adeia's stock is 583.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $982.2 million.
  • Qumu QUMU stock moved upwards by 6.35% to $0.67. As of 13:30 EST, Qumu's stock is trading at a volume of 53.7K, which is 145.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 28.7% to $2.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Argo Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 369.4K, which is 428.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.1 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF stock declined by 25.29% to $1.33. The current volume of 304.1K shares is 91.7% of TeraWulf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 24.7% to $2.08. Trading volume for WM Tech's stock is 4.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 355.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.0 million.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares declined by 16.2% to $1.0. As of 13:30 EST, SpringBig Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 98.1K, which is 26.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares fell 14.89% to $3.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 201.4K, which is 81.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.9 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares declined by 13.43% to $0.53. AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 57.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

