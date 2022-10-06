12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Richardson Electronics RELL stock rose 21.9% to $18.7 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 896.5K shares, making up 502.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $259.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

WeTrade Group WETG shares moved upwards by 21.01% to $1.12. As of 13:30 EST, WeTrade Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million.

TROOPS TROO shares increased by 19.5% to $1.2. Trading volume for TROOPS's stock is 57.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 261.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.

TeraWulf WULF stock moved upwards by 12.16% to $1.73. The current volume of 187.8K shares is 56.4% of TeraWulf's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.4 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares rose 11.44% to $1.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 15669.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Semantix STIX shares rose 9.95% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $213.3 million.

Losers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 23.5% to $0.91 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS stock declined by 12.3% to $0.67. Borqs Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 175.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock decreased by 10.56% to $1.61. BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 444.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.2 million.

Rubicon Technologies RBT shares declined by 9.14% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 90.7K, which is 75.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares fell 8.22% to $1.34.

Pagaya Technologies PGY shares declined by 7.4% to $1.56. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 40.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

