What's Going On With Lucid Stock Today

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.61% to $14.93. Stocks across sectors have rebounded Wednesday following recent weakness.

Lucid Group shares were also trading higher during Tuesday's session after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $23 price target...Read More

Stocks at large are rebounding from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates by 75 bps and marked strength in the U.S. dollar. The Fed also issued outlook on inflation, unemployment and economic growth.

What Happened?

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% last Wednesday to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. The Fed said it will continue with its previously announced plan to let Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities roll off its balance sheet on a monthly basis.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures,” the Fed said in a statement...Read More

