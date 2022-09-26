12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ontrak OTRKP shares increased by 28.8% to $2.1 during Monday's pre-market session.

iSpecimen ISPC shares rose 24.75% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares increased by 21.34% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock moved upwards by 16.06% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $467.4 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock increased by 14.14% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Losers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 17.4% to $0.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock fell 14.29% to $0.3.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 13.02% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV shares fell 12.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Sonendo SONX shares fell 11.87% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.

Ontrak OTRK shares declined by 11.75% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.