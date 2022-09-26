ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 26, 2022 8:53 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Ontrak OTRKP shares increased by 28.8% to $2.1 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • iSpecimen ISPC shares rose 24.75% to $2.57. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares increased by 21.34% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock moved upwards by 16.06% to $6.79. The company's market cap stands at $467.4 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock increased by 14.14% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Losers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 17.4% to $0.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock fell 14.29% to $0.3.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 13.02% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares fell 12.97% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
  • Sonendo SONX shares fell 11.87% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares declined by 11.75% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers