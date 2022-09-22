12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Genfit GNFT shares increased by 27.4% to $5.12 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.0 million.

Losers

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock decreased by 29.1% to $0.45 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.2 million, accounting for 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.