9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 8:20 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • System1 SST stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $8.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.0 million.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM shares moved upwards by 3.39% to $20.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
  • Gannett Co GCI shares increased by 3.27% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.1 million.
  • Society Pass SOPA shares moved upwards by 3.22% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.

Losers

  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares declined by 17.6% to $11.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares fell 8.46% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock fell 6.09% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
  • Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock fell 4.17% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares declined by 4.01% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers