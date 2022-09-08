ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock rose 4.28% to $0.41. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 246.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.
  • Kemper KMPR stock rose 2.28% to $48.33. As of 12:40 EST, Kemper's stock is trading at a volume of 70.6K, which is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058 BHFAL stock moved upwards by 2.14% to $24.24. Trading volume for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. - Junior Subordinated Debentures due 2058's stock is 5.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF shares moved upwards by 2.11% to $1.45. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 4.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 1.73% to $1.17. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 47.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.2 million.

Losers

  • Conifer Holdings CNFR shares declined by 7.15% to $1.82 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9K shares, making up 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR shares decreased by 4.69% to $2.64. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 957 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock fell 4.33% to $4.65. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 21.3K, which is 42.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $252.4 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares decreased by 3.43% to $1.26. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 52.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 55.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock fell 3.19% to $2.13. Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares decreased by 3.01% to $86.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 85.1K, which is 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas