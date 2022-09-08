According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 2.11% to $1.45. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K, which is 4.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 1.73% to $1.17. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 47.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.2 million.

Losers

Conifer Holdings CNFR shares declined by 7.15% to $1.82 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9K shares, making up 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

stock fell 3.19% to $2.13. Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.3 million. Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares decreased by 3.01% to $86.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 85.1K, which is 68.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.