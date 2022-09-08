Gainers
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
- Lizhi LIZI shares rose 8.55% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
- Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $809.4 million.
- National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 5.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.1 million.
Losers
- NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 11.8% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- DallasNews DALN stock declined by 9.59% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Bilibili BILI shares declined by 8.56% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 7.64% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN shares decreased by 4.24% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares declined by 3.27% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
