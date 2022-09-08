Gainers

stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million. Lizhi LIZI shares rose 8.55% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.

stock rose 5.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million. Taboola.com TBLA stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.1 million.

Losers

shares declined by 11.8% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million. DallasNews DALN stock declined by 9.59% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

shares decreased by 4.24% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million. Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares declined by 3.27% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.