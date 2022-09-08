ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 8, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock moved upwards by 10.1% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.5 million.
  • Lizhi LIZI shares rose 8.55% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $809.4 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 5.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock moved upwards by 5.24% to $2.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.1 million.

Losers

  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 11.8% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • DallasNews DALN stock declined by 9.59% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Bilibili BILI shares declined by 8.56% to $21.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 7.64% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN shares decreased by 4.24% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares declined by 3.27% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers