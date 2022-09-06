ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 1:29 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 13.67% to $1.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.6 million, which is 414.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.0 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $1.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2K shares, making up 4.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • BRP Group BRP stock increased by 3.44% to $30.35. Trading volume for BRP Group's stock is 56.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Erie Indemnity ERIE stock moved upwards by 3.36% to $222.84. Trading volume for Erie Indemnity's stock is 47.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 billion.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG shares rose 3.11% to $4.3. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 92.1K, which is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $220.4 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 2.27% to $0.92. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 41.1% of Hippo Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $526.6 million.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 4.64% to $0.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 430.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
  • American Equity Inv AEL shares fell 3.61% to $36.64. As of 12:40 EST, American Equity Inv's stock is trading at a volume of 364.3K, which is 69.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock declined by 3.6% to $1.34. Trading volume for FG Finl Gr's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock fell 3.44% to $5.63. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 83.3% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock fell 3.16% to $11.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.4K, which is 33.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.4 million.
  • Employers Holdings EIG stock fell 3.05% to $37.9. The current volume of 18.8K shares is 15.7% of Employers Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

