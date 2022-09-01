ñol

What's Going On With Qualcomm Shares Falling Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 1, 2022 1:24 PM | 1 min read
QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM shares are trading lower by 3.67% to $127.43 Thursday afternoon. Shares of several chips and semiconductors companies are trading lower after the U.S. government imposed export restrictions on the chipmakers.

In a Form 8-K filing with the SEC, Nvidia said the U.S. government on Aug. 26 informed the company that it has imposed a new license requirement for any future exports to China in order to address the risk that some products could be used for military purposes in China and Russia...Read More

See Also: Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Qualcomm has a 52-week high of $193.58 and a 52-week low of $118.22.

