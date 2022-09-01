QUALCOMM, Inc. QCOM shares are trading lower by 3.67% to $127.43 Thursday afternoon. Shares of several chips and semiconductors companies are trading lower after the U.S. government imposed export restrictions on the chipmakers.

In a Form 8-K filing with the SEC, Nvidia said the U.S. government on Aug. 26 informed the company that it has imposed a new license requirement for any future exports to China in order to address the risk that some products could be used for military purposes in China and Russia...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Qualcomm has a 52-week high of $193.58 and a 52-week low of $118.22.