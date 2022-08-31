ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 2:03 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 41.2% to $0.45 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 236.6 million, which is 1450.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
  • ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares rose 22.28% to $6.64. The current volume of 900.2K shares is 508.6% of ZeroFox Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.4 million.
  • UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares increased by 15.68% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 11.0% to $4.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 53.5K, which is 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.2 million.
  • Usio USIO shares moved upwards by 10.38% to $1.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 193.4K shares, making up 336.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
  • Park City Gr PCYG shares increased by 8.75% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.

Losers

  • Daktronics DAKT shares fell 20.4% to $3.27 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Daktronics's stock is trading at a volume of 467.0K, which is 160.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Ambarella AMBA stock fell 19.41% to $68.1. As of 13:30 EST, Ambarella's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 571.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rubicon Technology RBCN stock decreased by 13.21% to $3.25. Rubicon Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 104.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 90.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares declined by 12.69% to $4.13. Trading volume for Iris Energy's stock is 284.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.2 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock declined by 10.42% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares declined by 8.56% to $2.46. As of 13:30 EST, Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 646.8K, which is 47.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $507.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

