Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Trean Insurance Group TIG stock rose 1.9% to $4.81 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.4K shares, making up 15.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.7 million.
- FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock increased by 0.92% to $16.4. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 311 shares, making up 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- FedNat Holding FNHC stock moved upwards by 0.82% to $0.35. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 49.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Aegon AEG stock increased by 0.78% to $4.5. Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 942.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
- Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock increased by 0.74% to $264.04. As of 12:40 EST, Kinsale Capital Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3K, which is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Brighthouse Finl BHFAN shares moved upwards by 0.49% to $20.24. The current volume of 19.2K shares is 24.8% of Brighthouse Finl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
Losers
- eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 6.38% to $6.92 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 218.2K, which is 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.7 million.
- Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 5.29% to $52.25. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 117.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Huize Holding HUIZ stock decreased by 4.63% to $1.03. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.3 million.
- Waterdrop WDH stock decreased by 3.51% to $1.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.3K shares, making up 76.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $426.8 million.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares decreased by 3.34% to $1.16. Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 141.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 160.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Hagerty HGTY stock declined by 3.13% to $12.1. As of 12:40 EST, Hagerty's stock is trading at a volume of 120.5K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
