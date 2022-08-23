12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock moved upwards by 43.8% to $0.66 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 53.0 million shares is 22453.9% of Windtree Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares moved upwards by 37.63% to $1.34. Reviva Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1650.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI shares rose 35.6% to $15.12. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 25.2 million shares, making up 3907.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.3 million.
- Yield10 Bioscience YTEN stock increased by 19.79% to $3.38. Trading volume for Yield10 Bioscience's stock is 473.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 890.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Vaxxinity VAXX shares rose 16.4% to $2.53. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 419.8K shares, making up 112.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.3 million.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA shares moved upwards by 16.14% to $1.94. Trading volume for Cabaletta Bio's stock is 3.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 438.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
Losers
- Aspira Womens Health AWH shares decreased by 36.4% to $0.56 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Aspira Womens Health's stock is 4.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 737.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
- Assertio Holdings ASRT shares declined by 26.1% to $2.69. Trading volume for Assertio Holdings's stock is 5.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 484.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.5 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares fell 25.62% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.7 million, which is 356.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares fell 23.03% to $1.17. The current volume of 704.9K shares is 216.1% of Allarity Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- NantHealth NH shares declined by 15.35% to $0.44. As of 13:30 EST, NantHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 75.5K, which is 72.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Sientra SIEN stock declined by 15.21% to $0.69. As of 13:30 EST, Sientra's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 233.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
