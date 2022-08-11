12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Quhuo QH stock increased by 22.15% to $0.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 191.3K, which is 139.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
- Astra Space ASTR shares rose 21.27% to $1.71. Trading volume for Astra Space's stock is 9.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 263.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $453.8 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 20.38% to $0.62. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 12.0 million, which is 345.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Velo3D VLD shares moved upwards by 16.3% to $5.9. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.9 million, which is 161.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Aurora Innovation AUR stock rose 13.58% to $3.13. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 94.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- RCM Technologies RCMT shares decreased by 20.1% to $15.15 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 447.6K shares is 214.9% of RCM Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $153.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY stock declined by 18.1% to $2.26. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 119.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CEA Industries CEAD stock fell 11.38% to $1.32. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 65.4% of CEA Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Heliogen HLGN stock fell 10.89% to $2.62. As of 13:31 EST, Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 591.0K, which is 46.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares declined by 10.86% to $0.72. As of 13:31 EST, Energy Focus's stock is trading at a volume of 401.4K, which is 10.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 10.33% to $5.45. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.1 million, which is 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.