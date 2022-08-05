12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN shares rose 27.9% to $0.22 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.5 million shares come close, making up 1454.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock increased by 9.57% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares rose 7.55% to $1.85. This security traded at a volume of 297.6K shares come close, making up 170.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Biotricity BTCY shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock rose 6.51% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock rose 6.31% to $0.16. Kiora Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 516.0K shares by close, accounting for 62.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
Losers
- AlerisLife ALR stock fell 9.9% to $1.54 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Athenex ATNX shares declined by 7.91% to $0.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.5 million shares, which is 316.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
- Statera BioPharma STAB shares fell 7.85% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock declined by 7.37% to $8.3. This security traded at a volume of 148.2K shares come close, making up 24.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Allakos ALLK shares declined by 7.27% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $202.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock declined by 6.73% to $0.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 6.4 million shares, which is 19.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.