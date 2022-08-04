12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Onion Global OG stock rose 68.8% to $0.68 during Thursday's regular session. Onion Global's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 10343.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.9 million.
- Legacy Housing LEGH shares rose 28.21% to $17.32. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.1K shares, making up 169.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.3 million.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock rose 22.61% to $0.41. As of 13:30 EST, Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million, which is 151.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Molecular Data MKD shares moved upwards by 21.31% to $0.74. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 37.1% of Molecular Data's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB stock moved upwards by 20.58% to $14.0. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 206.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MercadoLibre MELI stock moved upwards by 16.1% to $1034.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 199.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock decreased by 19.2% to $1.18 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 225.9K shares is 147.4% of Connexa Sports Techs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Liquidity Services LQDT stock fell 18.93% to $18.17. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 427.7K shares, making up 186.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $584.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares fell 18.09% to $44.53. Trading volume for YETI Holdings's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 286.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Universal Technical UTI stock fell 15.61% to $7.0. Universal Technical's stock is trading at a volume of 802.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 217.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Meten Holding Gr METX shares fell 15.6% to $0.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 85.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Revolve Gr RVLV shares declined by 14.42% to $26.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares, making up 263.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.