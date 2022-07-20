12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Global Ship Lease GSL shares rose 9.0% to $18.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $757.8 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock rose 6.59% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Capstone Green Energy CGRN shares increased by 5.76% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

ShiftPixy PIXY stock increased by 5.36% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock rose 4.52% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.2 million.

stock rose 4.52% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.2 million. Fuel Tech FTEK stock rose 3.96% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

Losers

Triumph Group TGI shares declined by 20.1% to $11.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $753.4 million.

Sentage Holdings SNTG shares decreased by 5.7% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.

CEA Industries CEAD shares decreased by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

shares decreased by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. Globus Maritime GLBS stock decreased by 4.77% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 4.28% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

stock declined by 4.28% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. Aurora Innovation AUR stock decreased by 3.69% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.