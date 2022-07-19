ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Is Disney Stock Is Rising After Hours?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 4:22 PM | 1 min read

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session in sympathy with peer company Netflix Inc NFLX, which announced better-than-expected earnings results and subscriber numbers.

Netflix said second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $7.97 billion, which missed the estimate of $8.04 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The streaming company reported quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, which beat the estimate of $2.96 per share. 

Netflix previously guided for a loss of 2 million subscribers in the second quarter, but the company reported a loss of just under 1 million. Global streaming paid memberships totaled 220.67 million in the quarter, up 5.5% year-over-year.

Netflix said it expects paid net adds to increase by about 1 million in the third quarter, which is down from 4.4 million year-over-year, but up from the subscriber decline recorded in the last two quarters. Third-quarter earnings are expected to come in at $2.14 per share versus the estimate of $2.77 per share.

NFLX, DIS Price Action: Netflix shares were up 7.36% in after hours at $215.35 at press time, while Disney was up 1.32% at $100.90.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas